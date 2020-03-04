Report Provides In-Depth Analysis Of Tulsa Police 'Use Of Force' Statistics
TULSA, Oklahoma - A 71-page released report provides in-depth analysis into the Tulsa Police Department's use of force.
The study by The University of Texas San Antonio and the University of Cincinnati Center for Police Research and Policy is the first of its kind to fully examine a police department's data.
Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks initiated the project after seeing national trends.
Researchers looked at arrests between 2016 and 2018 and found 551 of the 31,950 arrests during time involved use of force or 1.7%.
TPD's Gilcrease Division in north Tulsa made the most arrests and so had the highest percentage of use of force cases.
The study also revealed there was no major statistical difference in the frequency of force against minority citizens compared to white citizens.
Asians made up 2.2% of use of force arrests, which was slightly the highest when broken down by race - followed by Hispanics, Blacks, Whites, and Native Americans.
In addition to looking at statistics, researchers also made five recommendations to the department to help improve their data collection. Those include reporting any use of force that's more than an officer using a firm grip and to document times when deadly force could have been used but wasn't.
They also recommend improving documentation of force and severity of injuries, reviewing the canine unit, and reviewing the department’s use of force policy and training.
Below is the full report: