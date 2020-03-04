News
No Charges Will Be Filed Against Former Pawhuska Police Chief
Wednesday, March 4th 2020, 9:33 PM CST
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma - No chargers will be filed against former Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva following an investigation into his relationship with an informant.
Washington County District Attorney Kevin Buchanan said Silva was in a sexual relationship with a confidential informant, but he says no law was broken since the relationship was consensual.
Buchanan said Silva's conduct was unprofessional.
Silva spoke with News On 6 about the case saying in part, "we respected all individuals involved, including our informants. I tip my hat to the Washington County DA."