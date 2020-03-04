WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma - No chargers will be filed against former Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva following an investigation into his relationship with an informant. 

Washington County District Attorney Kevin Buchanan said Silva was in a sexual relationship with a confidential informant, but he says no law was broken since the relationship was consensual. 

Buchanan said Silva's conduct was unprofessional.  

Silva spoke with News On 6 about the case saying in part, "we respected all individuals involved, including our informants. I tip my hat to the Washington County DA."