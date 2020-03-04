Parents and Guardians,

Over the past few weeks, information and discussions regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have understandably created a feeling of uneasiness with many families in our district. I am writing to you today to communicate the steps that we are taking in our schools to help keep our students and educators safe during this flu season, which has the added challenge of COVID-19.

First, it is important for you to know that our district leaders and team of healthcare professionals are in contact with local, state and federal health agencies, including but not limited to the Tulsa Health Department and Oklahoma State Department of Health, to remain as up-to-date as possible on the evolving situation concerning the coronavirus.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, however, it is important that we are mindful of the situation and be as prepared as possible. With that in mind, we encourage the students, educators and families in our district to follow these best practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into your sleeve/arm, not your hand.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

If children are feeling sick, do not send them to school. Allow for proper time to rest and recover to help prevent infecting other students.

Per district policy, students who have had a fever of 100 or greater, diarrhea or vomiting must be symptom free for 24 hours, without the use of symptom reducing medication, prior to returning to school.

Our District Services staff has been regularly disinfecting our buildings and classrooms and we have hand sanitizer readily available at all schools, as well. We will continue to work with the State Department of Education and health agencies in the event that COVID-19 has a more direct impact on Oklahoma and our community.

If you would like more information from the Tulsa Health Department and CDC regarding the coronavirus, please see these helpful links below:

Tulsa Health Department - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

CDC - Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment

CDC - Handwashing: Clean Hands Save Lives

If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out to us at the Education Service Center via phone 918-272-5367.

Sincerely,

Amy Fichtner, Ed.D.