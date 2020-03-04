Tulsa Co. Deputies, Motorcycle Group Hold Benefit For Girl With Heart Condition
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A little girl with a failing heart isn't changing her positive outlook on life and how she loves and inspires others.
Now, deputies and a motorcycle group are stepping up to her help her and her mom with growing medical expenses.
McKenna's condition means only half of her heart works.
You wouldn't know that from meeting her and seeing how much love she has to offer.
McKenna Zamora loves her bows, said her favorite color is glitter, and has an infectious smile.
She's turning 11 next month - that means a slumber party.
"It's going to be fun, we're going to make sushi maybe," McKenna said.
McKenna has been struggling since birth.
"She is kind and loving and humble," said mom April Zamora. "You wouldn't know unless we told you she has a problem - that she's dying, and her heart is failing - it sucks."
McKenna has a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
She's had three open heart surgeries and has suffered a stroke, seizures and memory loss. Now, she may need a heart transplant.
McKenna said she knows she has a purpose.
"I know God has a plan for me and my mom, and I always believe that and never give up," McKenna said.
April Zamora dispatches for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. That's how the Tulsa County Fraternal Order of Police and Iron Pigs motorcycle club heard McKenna's story.
"She is such an awesome little girl," said Frank Melton with Iron Pigs. "She'll tear your heart out."
This year, the two groups are hosting a poker run, which will entirely benefit McKenna and her medical expenses.
"The money goes straight to the people's pockets to help out," said Capt. Jason Morrison with Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and FOP Lodge #188.
April said the gift means so much to them.
"I appreciate it because I love what they're doing and I love them," McKenna said.
For her little girl, who has half a heart but twice as much love to give.
"Standing back and watching her shine is the most ultimate gift," April said.
The poker run is happening in June. You can find more info on that here. There is also a fundraiser here.