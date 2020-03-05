Helmerich Park Set To Reopen Following Renovations
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa said it's close to reopening Helmerich Park near 71st Street and Riverside, which has been shut down for several months.
The city said the contractor is putting the finishing touches on the park right now.
News On 6 told you last summer when crews closed the park so they could get started on this project.
They've built a couple of new playgrounds, along with a fitness area for older kids.
Before this, Helmerich Park was dealing with outdated equipment and overgrown shrubbery. Gary Schellhorn with the city's engineering department said a makeover was badly needed.
"It's night and day. When we came through and started this work, there were a lot of old trees and small shrubbery type plants growing. We took all of those out, and cleaned it up" said Schellhorn.
The park should be ready to open by Spring Break.