The system that brought active weather yesterday across far southern OK is now ejecting away from the state with clearing sky and temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s. A few valley locations may drop into the upper 20s. A fast moving shortwave across the northern plains will rapidly drop southeast today brining a weak front across the area later today with a surface ridge of high pressure quickly moving into the area tonight. The pressure gradient is stronger in the data today compared to yesterday and I have increased wind speeds across the area later today as a result. I may also need to tweak the daytime high down slightly, but still feel pretty good with landing spot in the mid to upper 60s north, close to 70. Later tonight, a surface ridge will build across the central plains and will allow clear sky and light winds Friday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. North winds will remain for most of Friday along with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Basically, our weather both today and tomorrow will be in fine shape, other than gusty afternoon winds today and the slightly increase in fire danger.