News
Multiple Prisons Remain On Lockdown, Visitation Canceled Through The Weekend
Thursday, March 5th 2020, 7:50 AM CST
Updated:
Visitation is canceled Thursday and all weekend at six prisons across Oklahoma after a disturbance Monday night at a correctional Facility in Atoke County.
The cancellations involve six prisons across the state: three public prisons and the state's three private ones.
The closures will extend through the weekend at North Fork Correction Center in Sayre, Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy and the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown where the disturbance happened Monday night.
The private prisons that canceled visitations are the Cimmarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville and the Lawton Correctional and Rehab Center.
The DOC says it will re-evaluate whether to lift the lockdown at seven other prisons.
Operations have returned to normal at Kate Barnard Correctional Center in North East Oklahoma City and six other facilities.
The DOC emphasizes that people can find updates on openings and visitation times on their social media pages.