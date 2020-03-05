

The private prisons that canceled visitations are the Cimmarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville and the Lawton Correctional and Rehab Center.

The DOC says it will re-evaluate whether to lift the lockdown at seven other prisons.

The closures will extend through the weekend at North Fork Correction Center in Sayre, Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy and the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown where the disturbance happened Monday night.