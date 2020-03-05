Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man is in jail Thursday morning after leading officers on an overnight high speed chase along Highway 11 near the Tulsa International Airport.
Police said they clocked the driver speeding at more than 100 miles per hour at one point.
Police said all of this started when an officer saw a white Chevy Silverado speeding west on Highway 11.
At the time, the driver was going nearly 20 over the speed limit.
The officer tried to catch up to the driver, but police said he sped up and was passing other drivers along the highway.
The chase ended in the 2400 block of North Wheeling Avenue when police said Coreyon Dumas got out of the car and finally gave up.
Dumas told officers he didn't want to stop for them, and that's why he kept on going.
Dumas was booked into the jail on an eluding complaint.