Cherokee Nation Donates More Than $6 Million For Public School Appreciation Day
TULSA, Oklahoma - On Thursday, the Cherokee Nation is giving out more than $6 million to Northeastern Oklahoma schools during the tribe's annual Public School Appreciation Day.
The Cherokee Nation said they will be giving Tulsa Public Schools more than $200,000, and Tulsa Public schools said that money will go back to Native American students to fund their Indian Education Program.
This donation comes just days before the district is presenting a new proposal for the restructuring of the Indian Education Program.
Tulsa Public Schools said they are one of only two school districts in the State of Oklahoma that allocates 100 percent of their Cherokee funds to the Indian Education program.
The program helps give Native American students resources, supplies, and education on their heritage.
Last month, the district announced they were restructuring the program and cutting jobs.
The district plans to present a new proposal in about a week.
The Cherokee Nation said their donation is not a response to the proposed cuts.
However, this donation could be a game-changer of how the district looks at restructuring their Indian Education program.