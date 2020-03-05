Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday Finish
Senator Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign after failing to win any primary contests and placing third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter. She planned to inform her staff in a conference call Thursday morning and hold a press conference at 11 a.m. central time.
Warren spoke to former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the conversation.
Warren declared her candidacy in January 2019, and worked to distinguish her campaign with her thorough policy plans. However, her support for Medicare for All and avowal that implementing the plan would not include raising taxes on the middle class put off some more moderate Democrats.
Warren proved to be an incisive debater, and her attacks on Michael Bloomberg punctured holes in his argument that he was the most electable candidate against President Trump.
Warren had a fervent base, but she failed to gain a diverse coalition of support. Sixty-six percent of her supporters are women, and 82% are white, according to exit poll data. Sixty-nine percent of Warren supporters are college graduates, including 39% with advanced degrees, meaning her supporters were the most educated of the top candidates.
The Massachusetts senator initially resisted dropping out of the race after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday, choosing to talk "to her team to assess the path forward" the day after.
Speaking to supporters on Tuesday evening, Warren indicated that she did not plan to drop out of the race.
"My name is Elizabeth Warren, and I'm the woman who's going to beat Donald Trump," Warren said as she took the stage in Detroit. She urged voters not to listen to prognostications from pundits, but instead to vote with their hearts.
"Prediction has been a terrible business, and the pundits have gotten it wrong over and over," Warren said.
In a memo to staff, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau said that the team was "disappointed in the results."
"Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results. We're still waiting for more results to come in to get a better sense of the final delegate math. And we also all know the race has been extremely volatile in recent weeks and days with frontrunners changing at a pretty rapid pace," Lau said in the memo. "But we are obviously disappointed."
Several former presidential candidates have endorsed Biden, including Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Beto O'Rourke.
Biden picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas, according to CBS News projections, while Sanders won in Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont. Sanders is also currently leading in California.
Ed O'Keefe and Caitlin Huey-Burns contributed reporting.