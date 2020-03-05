Flu-related deaths in Oklahoma is now up to 53 since Sept. 1, 2019, according to state health officials.

This tally is eight more than it was reported from last week.

So far, 2,662 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to the flu since the start of the season in Oklahoma.

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus which is spread by infected people coughing, sneezing or touching a surface handled by others. Its impact can be severe in some cases, especially among seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC.