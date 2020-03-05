News
Tulsa Police Investigating After Man Found Shot In Street
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are investigating a shooting where the victim was found laying in the road.
This happened near 51st Street and Utica.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the road who was injured from a gunshot wound; he was alive and talking.
Officers said they were called by a person who lives nearby and was returning home when they found the man out in the street.
Police are not sure if the man was shot here, or elsewhere and dropped off at the location.
They are collected evidence and talking to neighbors as they look for leads.
The victim was taken to the hospital.