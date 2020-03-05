OSDH: 2 People Being Tested For Coronavirus In Oklahoma
Two Oklahomans are currently being tested for coronavirus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Five others have been tested in Oklahoma. At this time all tests have come back negative.
OSDH recently announced they now have kits that will allow the tests to be conducted in the state which should speed up the testing process.
COVID-19, a virus that spreads from person-to-person, was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, according to health officials.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
There have been no confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma.
Both the CDC and OSDH said while this is a very serious health threat the immediate health risk from COVID-19 to the general American public remains low at this time.