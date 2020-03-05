Tulsa Couple Witnesses Deadly Tornado While Visiting Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - A Tulsa couple was in Nashville when deadly storms moved through on Tuesday.
John and Denise Redmond flew their plane to Nashville Monday for their business. They woke up Tuesday morning unsure how they would get back to Tulsa since the tornado ripped through the airport where they landed hours before. The couple said they were able half a mile from the tornado.
"The one that struck at 41st and Yale was close to our house, but I've never had any real storm damage. This is as close as I've ever come to being affected by a tornado, which is strange," said John.
He said it's strange because that is the kind of weather he would expect in Tulsa.
"He's kind of a weather guy, so when he saw what was happening, he said we need to stay awake for this," said Denise.
The next day, they found a picture on the internet showing the damage of another plane with their own in the background.
"That's our tail number. November One Six Lima X-Ray. It's upside down and the tail is missing," said John.
He said aerial photos began popping up on the internet and they were able to see the extent of the damage. Hundreds of planes, cars. and at least six hangers hit causing an estimated ninety million dollars in damage there. John and Denise said they're heartbroken seeing the storm's damage and the lives it took.
"After seeing the destruction and the loss of life, it was a big tornado that hit in the middle of the night and it's so tragic. An airplane isn't that big of a deal at the end of the day," said John.