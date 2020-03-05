Tulsa Band's Bass Guitar Stolen After Car Break-In
TULSA, Oklahoma - A local band had to scramble to find an extra bass guitar this week, minutes before appearing on our morning show.
Eric and the Adams were on News On 6 Wednesday morning, but before their bassist, Jimmy Adams, left to come to our station, he said someone broke into his car.
"I grabbed a backup bass guitar that I never play," said Adams.
Adams said yesterday morning before heading to our studios to perform on the morning show, someone broke into his jeep at his house, and stole his favorite bass.
“That's like the second time in my life that I can say I felt that gut-wrenching feeling that's in the pit of your stomach that something is wrong, but your brain hasn't figured it out yet," he said.
Adams said it happened on 4th street near Sheridan, after loading up his jeep.
When he returned, 10 minutes later, he said his six-string, custom finished bass guitar was gone.
"I locked it, but I just bought it on Thursday or Friday and one of the locks doesn't work. I had no idea. So, one door was unlocked, they found it and they got my bass," said Adams.
Adams said he thinks the thief was in a hurry and walking, because whoever stole it, left an acoustic guitar.
"The glove box was open, the center console was open, they were just looking for something quick."
Adams has since bought another bass, but said he wants this one back for its sentimental value and custom work he's doing it.
"It wouldn't look finished to anybody else, but it looks amazing to me," said Adams.
Tulsa Police are investigating.
The band has a show scheduled for Friday night at the Vanguard.