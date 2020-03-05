'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Enchanted' Sequel Officially Confirmed
Oh, look. Another glorious sequel.
Disney+'s Hocus Pocus follow-up is whizzing along, with the streamer tapping Adam Shankman to direct. The news was first reported by Variety, who note the Hairspray director is currently in pre-production on another film for Disney, the Amy Adams-starring Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.
"Yep...." Shankman confirmed on Instagram, alongside a photo of the scripts for both movies. "I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies. My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates! Fingers crossed! Xo"
On Twitter, he added, "I hope to please all the loyal fans. That's what I tried to do with Hairspray. That's what my goal is here."