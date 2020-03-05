Tulsa Police Release Helicopter Footage Of Chase That Turns Into Standoff
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police release helicopter and body cam video of a police chase that turned into a standoff.
Records show the suspect, Matthew Baker, is an ex-con with a long list of convictions in Tulsa and Osage County.
Records show Baker just got out of prison three months before he was arrested after the chase. He has been at the Tulsa County Jail since January 26th.
The video shows the moment the suspect finally surrendered after police said he ran from them after traffic stop then got into a short standoff. They said they tried to pull him over earlier that day, but said he took off. At the time, Police say Baker had a felony warrant.
Police said Baker eventually ran on foot.
Baker was arrested and a judge has ordered Baker to stand trial for endangering others while running from Police, having a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.