Tulsa Police: YMCA Locker Thieves Spend $20,000 On Stolen Credit Cards
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are asking for your help to find two men they said stole credit cards and spent more than $20,000 in less than an hour.
Investigators said the two men stole the credit cards from lockers at the Tandy Family YMCA.
They said within an hour, the men spent all that money at five different.
Families at the Tandy YMCA said it's their favorite place to unwind.
"I like that they have good lifeguards and help all the kids there,” said eight-year-old Myna.
Jeremy Keifer took his daughters Myna and Violet swimming.
He said they use the locker rooms and lock up but have never had any issues.
“I've seen lockers that have stuff in it. If that's your motive, it's a perfect opportunity to get away with something easy,” said Keifer.
Tulsa police said two men captured on the YMCA's surveillance cameras broke into lockers that had padlocks and stole credit cards from two victims.
Investigators said the men then spent more than $20,000 at five stores including Best Buy, Jared's Jewelry and Target.
They said they were able to match images of the men at the YMCA with surveillance video from the stores.
“It's sad to hear people taking advantage of somebody but that's the world we live in,” Keifer said.
YMCA member Jackie McGriff has been going to Tandy for years.
She said she keeps her purse by her side.
“I'm surprised but I know you have to be careful and watch your stuff,” said Jackie McGriff. “It's a shame we come to these places and think it's safe."
Police said if you recognize the men, give them a call.
“Pay attention and keep an eye out. I don't think I'll use those lockers now,” McGriff said.
The YMCA tells us they're working closely with authorities and can't comment on the investigation.
If you know the men are call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.