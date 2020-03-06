Authorities Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting, Friday morning at an apartment complex near East 57th Place and South Peoria Avenue.
Police said officers were called to a domestic incident at the Waterstone Apartments involving a man with a knife.
The suspect was outside when Police arrived at the complex. Police said officers gave him several commands, but he refused to listen or put down the knife.
Two officers and a security guard fired shots at the suspect, police said.
Investigators are looking into what the man said or did prior to the shooting.
“These scenes tend to unfold very very quickly. Officer are required to make decisions within a matter of seconds in many cases,” said Tulsa Police Captain Malcom Wightman.
Police said the officer and security guard were not hurt during the shooting. The officers involved will be place on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
The suspects condition is unknown.
This is a developing story.