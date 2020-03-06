This will quickly bring gusty south winds across the plains this weekend in advance of our next chance of showers and storms Sunday evening into Monday morning. The lack of quality and deep moisture across the area along with limited surface instability should limit the chance for any severe storm with only limited to embedded rumbles of thunder in the system. This activity will reach across northeastern OK by Sunday evening and continue for a few hours Monday morning before a cold front move across the area by afternoon. This boundary will stall near or south of the metro Tuesday before either reforming or lifting northward Tuesday night into Wednesday as another fast-moving disturbance nears the state. This will necessitate keeping some scattered storms in the forecast for part of the area from Tuesday night into Wednesday night. A few of these could possibly be strong to near severe, more so Wednesday.