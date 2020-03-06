Sunny Friday For Northeastern Oklahoma Before Weekend Shower Chances
We're starting quite chilly this morning with clear sky and light winds across the majority of eastern OK as a surface ridge of high pressure is located across northern OK. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 20s in the valleys including the lower 30s across Tulsa county early this morning before reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s later this afternoon for daytime highs. Light wind will remain from the north this morning and back from the southeast later this evening as the ridge vacates the region as a new surface low develops well west of the state.
This will quickly bring gusty south winds across the plains this weekend in advance of our next chance of showers and storms Sunday evening into Monday morning. The lack of quality and deep moisture across the area along with limited surface instability should limit the chance for any severe storm with only limited to embedded rumbles of thunder in the system. This activity will reach across northeastern OK by Sunday evening and continue for a few hours Monday morning before a cold front move across the area by afternoon. This boundary will stall near or south of the metro Tuesday before either reforming or lifting northward Tuesday night into Wednesday as another fast-moving disturbance nears the state. This will necessitate keeping some scattered storms in the forecast for part of the area from Tuesday night into Wednesday night. A few of these could possibly be strong to near severe, more so Wednesday.
By the 2nd half of next week, a much stronger upper level wave should be nearing the state with increasing thunderstorm chances including severe weather threats. We’ll be watching the Thursday period for some of this activity before another front passes the area bringing dry and pleasant conditions for next weekend. At least this is the plan for now.
This pattern appears to remain active for the next several weeks as we get into some early spring patterns.
Thanks for reading the Friday Morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone