Board Of Directors Put Berryhill Fire Chief On Probation
Berryhill residents are outraged the Board of Directors for the Berryhill Fire Protection District is putting Fire Chief Michael Hall on probation until December without telling him why.
Chief Hall is confused and upset as the board didn't give a reason for his essentially year-long probation.
The board held a special meeting Thursday night solely to consider Chief Hall's position.
Those who live in Berryhill said he's done a great job to improve the district.
They said Hall has decreased response times for firefighters, brought paramedics to the department, and established a fire safety program.
Chief Hall said he doesn't know why the board wants him gone.
"I still don't know what the problem is because they can't prove that I did anything, specifically. If they did, I'd already be done. That's just the facts" said Hall.
Attendees are trying to see the positive: the chief wasn't fired last night, but they're frustrated because they don't know why the board decided to put him on probation.
Any questions they may have had went unanswered, as board members declined to answer any questions.