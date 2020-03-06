Tulsa's Gathering Place Launches New Shuttle Service
TULSA, Oklahoma - Gathering Place will be launching a new shuttle service Friday that will make it easier to get to the park.
parking can be a hassle, especially on the weekends.
Friday morning the Gathering Place is launching a new shuttle service that will allow visitors to park downtown and get free transportation to the park.
Gathering Place partnered with Tulsa Transit, which provided three buses for the shuttle service.
The shuttle will transport park guests back and forth to Williams Lodge from three downtown locations: 4th and Denver, Tulsa Community College-Metro campus, and Boston Avenue Methodist Church.
Gathering Place's Executive Director Tony Moore said this is truly the best way to travel.
The free Gathering Place shuttle is running every weekend now through May, and every day during Tulsa's Spring Break from March 16th through the 20th.