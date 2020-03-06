News
ORU's Worship Team To Record New Album With Live Studio Audience
Friday, March 6th 2020, 8:04 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - On Friday, ORU's worship team called, ORU LIVE, will be recording their new album in front of a live studio audience.
ORU LIVE hasn't recorded an album since 2012.
The public is invited to attend and be a part of the recording. the event is free.
It's Friday night at 7 p.m. at Christ's Chapel on the ORU campus.
ORU said the first singles will be released in April, and the full album will be available by May.