Man Shot In Officer-Involved Shooting Dies, Tulsa Police Say
Friday, March 6th 2020, 10:44 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said the man shot in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning has died.
Police said officers were called to a domestic incident at the Waterstone Apartments involving a man with a knife around 2:25 a.m. Friday morning.
The suspect was outside when Police arrived at the complex. Police said officers gave him several commands, but he refused to listen or put down the knife.
Two officers and a security guard fired shots at the suspect, police said.
Investigators are looking into what the man said or did prior to the shooting.
Police said the officer and security guard were not hurt during the shooting. The officers involved will be place on paid administrative leave during the investigation.