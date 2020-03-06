Gov. Stitt Announces First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt and state health officials announced Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus March 6 at a news conference in Tulsa.
Stitt and health officials said that a man in Tulsa County has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is now in quarantine. Stitt said he and state health officials feel prepared moving forward.
"Our public health system is working. We have effectively identified our first positive case as a Tulsa County resident, a male in his '50s who recently traveled to Italy," Stitt said. "At this time there is no evidence of community spread and the risk to the general public is low."
State health officials said one other individual is still under investigation.
"Although we have a case, we are effectively mitigating the situation and relying on our public health officials to do what they do best," Stitt said.
Health officials advise people to stay home if they believe they have symptoms of coronavirus, but assure that the virus is currently not a big risk to the general public.
The Tulsa Regional Chamber also released the following statement:
“We are monitoring this developing situation very closely. Like many other chambers nationwide, we are collecting COVID-19 (coronavirus) information on our web site to serve as a resource for our members and the wider community. Situations like this have the potential to significantly impact business and tourism, and by extension quality of life, so we stand ready to assist our medical professionals in sharing information, and to help local businesses and their employees prepare and respond as needed.” - Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
