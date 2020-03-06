“We are monitoring this developing situation very closely. Like many other chambers nationwide, we are collecting COVID-19 (coronavirus) information on our web site to serve as a resource for our members and the wider community. Situations like this have the potential to significantly impact business and tourism, and by extension quality of life, so we stand ready to assist our medical professionals in sharing information, and to help local businesses and their employees prepare and respond as needed.” - Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.