Tulsa Police: Man Shot At Waterstone Apartments After He Wouldn't Drop Knife
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said two officers and a security guard shot and killed a man with a knife at the Waterstone Apartments.
Police said Jerry Gaghins was just feet away from officers when he was shot after they said he wouldn’t drop his knife.
Police said they are taught in the academy, someone within 21 feet with a knife, can get to an officer and stab them before an officer has time to pull out their gun.
Tulsa Police said when they got to the Waterstone Apartments, Gaghins was walking out the door toward them with a knife.
They said he refused to drop it and wouldn't listen to their commands.
"Obviously it is not an easy decision to take someone's life. I mean nobody wants to do that,” said Major Tracie Lewis with the Tulsa Police Department.
Police tell me two officers and a security guard fired shots at Gaghins.
They then tried to save his life and called EMSA.
Officers said minutes before the shooting, someone called saying Gaghins was assaulting his girlfriend.
"They had been fighting somewhere else. When they got home the fight continued and at some point, he grabbed a knife and threatened the girlfriend,” said Lewis.
Major Lewis said when they’re face to face with someone who has a weapon, distance matters.
She said officers must keep everyone safe.
"We've pepper sprayed people before and it didn't work,” said Lewis. “This guy has a knife; he already threatened the girlfriend and he's coming at us. We can't let him turn and get back into the apartment."
Major Lewis said this situation isn't easy for anyone involved.
"It's a big deal to take someone's life,” said Lewis No matter who it is. No matter if they are trying to kill you. It is a big deal. It is a lot on officers.
The District Attorney's office will decide if either the officer or security guard broke any laws.
Then Tulsa Police will determine whether the officers followed department policy.