Second Victim In Mannford Condo Fire Has Died
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - A fire at a Mannford condo has claimed the life of a second person.
The Feb. 24 fire at the Keystone Condos on Highway 51 killed a teenager, and now his grandmother has died.
Mannford Fire Chief Bob Evans told News On 6 investigators are not able to determine the cause of the fire and that at least one smoke detector was working.
While the condo remains boarded up, it's double the devastation for family of 15-year-old Connor Bailey and 67-year-old Debbie Lovell.
"She was an incredible woman who loved taking care of others," said Amie Rodgers, Lovell's daughter and Connor's aunt.
Rodgers said she was with Lovell Wednesday night when she died from smoke inhalation.
Rodgers said her beloved mother was a retired nurse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with friends and family all over the state.
"She was a hero to us all in so many different ways,” said Rodgers. “She was one of the first triage nurses at the Oklahoma City bombing."
Lovell's next-door neighbor, Tyler Coffey, also calls the 67-year-old a hero.
"If she wouldn't have been banging on the door, I don't know that we would have gotten out," said Coffey.
Coffey called Lovell the neighborhood grandmother and said she saved him, his pregnant wife, their toddler and dog.
"They're the best neighbors you could hope for," Lovell said.
For family members mourning, Rodgers said they feel some comfort knowing the grandmother and grandson are at peace.
"I really appreciate the Mannford community and what they've done for her and for us and her family during this difficult time," said Rodgers.
Lovell's two dogs also died in the fire.
None of the victims had renter's insurance.
If you'd like to help family with funeral expenses, you can donate through this GoFundMe.