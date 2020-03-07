News
Tulsa Man Charged With Threatening To Kill U.S. Marshals
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man already convicted of threatening to kill a Tulsa police officer is now charged with threatening to kill U.S. Marshals and their children.
According to court records, in 2011, Demonte Bell threatened to kill then TULSA Homicide Sergeant Mike Huff. Bell received eight years of probation but records show he violated probation twice and was supposed to go to federal prison for a year.
When he didn't show up for his June court date, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. The affidavit says when the Marshals arrested Bell in December, he threatened to kill them and their families.
Bell is now being held in the Tulsa County Jail.