Wanted: Tulsa Caregiver Accused Of Stealing More Than $1 Million From Elderly Man
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a man they say stole more than a million dollars from an elderly man he was supposed to be caring for.
Investigators say Jess Jones took the money from John Simmons in 2018. They say while Jones was unemployed, he bought a Porsche and two Mercedes, spent $600,000T on credit card purchases and took out $400,000 in cash advances. Investigators said he also went on trips and gambled with Simmons' money.
Simmons died during the investigation. Prosecutors dismissed the charge in 2019 but re-filed the case in December.