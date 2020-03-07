One Of Last Known Living Survivors Of Tulsa Massacre Has Birthday Wish Granted
Community leaders helped honor 105-year-old Lessie Randle, one of the last known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.
Randle has wanted to have her home restored.
The remodeling project is a way to remember a dark time in Tulsa’s history and honor Randle’s legacy.
Randle received a warm welcome and a first look at her newly-restored home.
"I'm just so glad that you all love me well enough to come out and see me," Randle said.
Family and friends are giving the 105-year old Tulsa Race Massacre survivor a housewarming cookout.
The Terence Crutcher Foundation partnered with Revitalize T-Town and The Gathering Place along with and city and state leaders.
"This is what community looks like. This is what unity looks like," Terence Crutcher Foundation founder Tiffany Crutcher said.
State Representative Regina Goodwin is also honoring Randle with a state proclamation.
"This isn't just some passing thing that we're doing. We're thanking God that Mrs. Randle survived," Goodwin said.
Goodwin said it's important to not only recognize her, but also remember others who were killed in 1921. She said Randle's life is a triumph.
"We love you. Folks talk about pillars of the community: You are the foundation of this community and there's a difference," Goodwin said.
"I'm just so pleased and so happy to be here with you all, and you all to be with me. God has blessed me for more than a hundred years," Randle said. "I just thank you so much, thank you everyone thank you so much."