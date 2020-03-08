News
Tulsa Health Department: All Remaining COVID-19 Tests Results Negative
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Health Department announced this weekend that all remaining tests for CO-VID 19 came back negative.
The state's lab began in-state testing Friday and will continue to test as local cases come in.
As we've reported right now there is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Oklahoma. That's here in Tulsa County, but health experts say there is no sign of community spread and the risk to the general public remains low.
