Sunday Liquor Sales Begin In Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Sunday was the first day of open liquor stores in Tulsa County.
Other counties might not be far behind.
Voters in seven Oklahoma counties, including Creek, Tulsa, Washington and Muskogee, all approved to allow liquor to be sold on Sundays.
Seventy-three percent of Tulsa County voters supported the measure.
Some business owners said it will help level the playing field.
The window paint to signal Riverview Wine and Spirits’ new hours haven’t been updated, but all Tulsa County liquor stores can be open if they choose.
"A lot of people come in and say, 'When did that pass?' Well, it passed last Tuesday,” Riverview Wine and Spirits manager Kyle Williams said. “’Oh, I’m surprised they let you open so quickly.’”
Williams said Riverview is trying to feel out how much business they will receive on Sundays.
"Once people realize we're open, I think it'll pick up," Williams said. "They're glad we're open, glad to come in, glad to be a part of history."
The Oklahoma Retail Liquor Association said it gives people the freedom to shop for wine and beer at their local liquor store every day of the week.
The group said the state is losing an average of three liquor stores each month, due to commercial retailers offering beer and wine seven days a week.