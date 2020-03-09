News
Sapulpa Police Search For Man Suspected Of Molesting 7-Year-Old
Monday, March 9th 2020, 3:13 AM CDT
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Sapulpa Police are looking for a man suspected of Molesting a 7-year-old girl.
Investigators said Casey Peterson was also out on bond for concealing stolen property and burglary.
They said Peterson did not show up to court last week on those charges.
Peterson now has three felony warrants for his arrest.
If you know where Casey Peterson is, call Sapulpa Police at 918-224-3862.