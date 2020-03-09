Meghan appeared Friday at an elementary school in a London suburb to mark International Women's Day.

Harry and Meghan initially said they would be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. Since their shocking announcement on January 8 that they would be stepping back from the royal family, they have worked out a deal with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William for their future roles within the royal family.

Under the agreement, the couple will no longer receive public funds for royal duties and they agreed to give up their royal titles. They also will remove "royal" from their brand, Sussex Royal.