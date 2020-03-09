News
Murder Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing Parents
Tulsa County Jail
TULSA, Oklahoma - According to court documents, Bryan Spence has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.
Spence is accused of killing his parents, Joseph Spence and Beverly Spence.
Related Story: Tulsa Police Make Arrest In Connection To Double Homicide
Tulsa Police said they found the two victims shot to death on Monday, March 2nd at their home near 91st Street and Yale.
The arrest report showed that Bryan Spence owed his father $17,000.
Police said the back door of the house was wide open, and they found Joseph and Beverly Spence shot to death inside.
They said Joseph Spence's iPad revealed deleted texts between Spence and his father about the cash.