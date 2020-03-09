On Wednesday, Senator Ed Markey wrote an open letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, requesting transparency on the steps the company is taking to crack down on price gouging. The company said it is working around the clock to monitor prices and taking action on accounts that violate its "Fair Pricing" policy.

"There is no place for price gouging on Amazon," a spokesperson told CBS News. "We are disappointed that bad actors are attempting to artificially raise prices on basic need products during a global health crisis and, in line with our long-standing policy, have recently blocked or removed tens of thousands of offers."

Despite spiking prices, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it "does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19." It says they should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19, by health workers and by people who are taking care of someone in close settings.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins, there have been more than 101,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, around the world. More than 57,000 people have recovered, and at least 3,400 people have died.