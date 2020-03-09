Disinfectant, Hand Sanitizer Hard To Find Due to Coronavirus Concerns
TULSA, Oklahoma - With Cases of the coronavirus rising around the country, including here in Tulsa, many people are rushing to local stores to stock up on disinfectant.
I've been calling around to local drug stores here in Tulsa, and a lot of them said they're wiped clean of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes because the demand is so high because of the coronavirus.
A representative for CVS in Tulsa said they don't have any rubbing alcohol either.It is the same with regular alcohol, masks, disinfectant and many other household cleaners; they don't know when their next shipment will be in.
The World health Organization said it's important to thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub, or wash them with soap and water to kill viruses that may be on your hands.
If you are washing your hands, experts said it needs to be at least 20 seconds.
They said it's important to also distance yourself from those coughing or sneezing and to stay home if you do feel sick to prevent not just the corona virus, but other viruses from spreading as well.