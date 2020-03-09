Thunder Staff To Discuss Coronavirus Plans With Other NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder staff will begin talking with other NBA teams today about how to deal with the coronavirus.
Team doctors and trainers will hold a conference call Monday morning focusing on the next steps as the Coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide.
The league sent out a memo over the weekend directing teams, including the OKC Thunder, to have plans in place by Tuesday.
The NBA wants teams to identify a facility for coronavirus testing. It's also ordering teams to limit the amount of staff that directly interacts with the players and to have meetings with an infectious disease specialist.
The league has told teams if the virus gets worse, to prepare to play in an arena without fans if the virus gets worse.
The Thunder has not commented on the NBA's directive's yet, Lakers star Lebron James says if fans are banned from the arena, he's not playing.
The NBA is also telling players avoid contact with fans, so no shaking hands or signing autographs.
The Thunder's next home game is Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.