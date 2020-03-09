TULSA, Oklahoma - The state Department of Education has issued Spring Break travel guidelines in the wake of coronavirus spread.

The Department of Education worked with the health department to lay out a plan for teachers faculty and students who travel this spring. 

Department officials say anyone returning from a Level 2 or 3 country as defined by the CDC such as China, South Korea, Italy, or Japan must self-quarantine for 2 weeks before returning to school.

Steps for returning travelers from Level 2 or 3 countries:

  1. Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.
  2. Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your district before returning to work or school.
  3. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.
  4. Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.
  5. Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet).

See CDC Health Notice For Details On Level 2 or 3 Countries.

The education department also says district staff can use sick leave during that required quarantine. 