News
Oklahoma Department Of Education Issues Spring Break Travel Guidance
Monday, March 9th 2020, 12:52 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The state Department of Education has issued Spring Break travel guidelines in the wake of coronavirus spread.
The Department of Education worked with the health department to lay out a plan for teachers faculty and students who travel this spring.
Department officials say anyone returning from a Level 2 or 3 country as defined by the CDC such as China, South Korea, Italy, or Japan must self-quarantine for 2 weeks before returning to school.
Steps for returning travelers from Level 2 or 3 countries:
- Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.
- Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your district before returning to work or school.
- Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.
- Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.
- Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet).
See CDC Health Notice For Details On Level 2 or 3 Countries.
The education department also says district staff can use sick leave during that required quarantine.