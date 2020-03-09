News
Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run
Monday, March 9th 2020, 2:41 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have made an arrest after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian near MLK Jr. Boulevard and 36th Street North in early February.
Officers arrested Mark Brooks who was interviewed the morning after the hit-and-run. An affidavit states Brooks said he didn't see anything and thought he hit a deer which is why he didn't stop.
Investigators say that Brooks swerved about a second before impact which led them to believe he did see something. Brooks is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a fatality collision.