Residents Get First Look At Master Plan To Revitalize Tulsa's McCullough Park
Monday, March 9th 2020, 5:50 PM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - McCullough Park off of 21st and Garnett might look like a bunch of open lands right now, but soon it will be the next big hub for all things outdoors.
"There's no playground in walking distance, and we are a one-car family, so I am ecstatic that we are able to get on our bikes, put on our shoes and be able to get there," says Montesinos.
Montesinos, as well as other residents, got a first look at the city's Master Plan during a community meeting. McCullough park will soon be getting a splash pad, sports court, picnic shelter, and more walking trails. There will also be a large bike park that city counselors and project engineers say would be the largest park in the county.
City Councilor Connie Dodson says the park is part of a bigger picture to make this whole area an International District by incorporating different nationalities in its design. She says the park's international theme will showcase bright colors on the courts, graphics of the world and multiple languages.
"It's going to really help draw this community together and help build on that momentum with the exclusivity of the different diversities in the area," says Dodson.
Tulsa Park and Recreation Director Anna America says they still want community input before they finalize the design. "We can build a park sitting in city hall but you won't reflect what these kids and residents want at the park, so it's an important part of the process," America explains.
As for Montesinos, she can't wait for the park to become a reality. "It's going to be a huge blessing," says Montesinos.
Tulsa Parks says there's still a lot to do, but they hope to finish the park by the summer of 2022. If there is something you want to add to the park, the city has a survey you can fill out, you can find a link HERE