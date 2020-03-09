Family Still Searching For Answers After Son Drowns In Keystone Lake
KEYSTONE LAKE, Oklahoma - A Green Country mother has been waiting nine years for answers about her son's death at Keystone Lake.
The family of Blayne Davis said they will not give up, but they hope someone with information will come forward.
"I just don't want to leave this earth not knowing," said Blayne’s mother, Chanda Bobbitt.
Deputies said Blayne left for a camping trip with friends, but those friends came home without Blayne. Chanda said deputies showed up at her house afterward to tell her that her son's body had been found in the lake.
"I just expect him to walk through the door. It was like he was here and then he was just gone," said Bobbitt.
The autopsy said Blayne drowned. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said they are working on the case but haven't found enough evidence to make any arrests. He said there are still a lot of unanswered questions.
Blayne's family is fighting for answers but said that fight is exhausting.
"I think there are times I realized that I haven't actually grieved," said Blayne’s sister, Brandy Fenwick. "I need to know that my mom has the final answer. We are not going to stop and we are going to get answers."
Chanda said in 9 years’ time, she has repeatedly said her door is open for anyone who can tell her what happened. Until they have answers, they said they will hold Blayne close in every way that they can.
"I just need to know what happened to my baby," said Bobbitt, "My son deserves justice. He deserves justice."
The sheriff said they will be re-interviewing people.
If you have any information about this case, call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.