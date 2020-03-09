OU To Consider Virtual Classes In Response To Coronavirus
Some Oklahoma universities are considering their next move when it comes to the coronavirus.
On Monday, University of Oklahoma said it is considering moving classes online following spring break. The university said they will most likely provide an update Tuesday.
“There are a lot of knowns, there are a lot of unknowns. I think what is clearly known is that we are entering a phase that containment is not a realistic goal at the national level,” said Senior Vice President and Provost Kyle Harper.
With the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Oklahoma, schools are asking what's next. Thirty-eight students studying abroad in Italy are already on their way back home.
“There is a heightened awareness, and we began to think about, what does that mean for our students safety,” said Chris Walker, Associate Provost for Faculty and Student Affairs.
OU students will be out for spring break from March 14 to March 22. OU is considering moving all courses online for two weeks after the break due to COVID-19 concerns.
Journalism student John Barry said he still plans to move forward with his plans of going on a cruise to Mexico with about 50 friends. He said he's done his homework and feels safe.
Barry also said Carnival would not be offering him a full refund, and that impacted his decision.
“They are pre-screening everyone’s passports. If you have been out of the country and to any of the effected areas, you are not allowed to get on the cruise at all,” said Barry.
As journalism major, Barry has to film and record interviews. He said a virtual classroom comes with a lot of questions.
Still the largest question mark remains, what if COVID-19 were to hit the Norman campus.
“We have a lot of international students, if they come back on campus and it breaks out, who knows what will happen,” said Barry.
OU officials want to emphasize, they are not planning for a complete campus closure.
The Board of Regents is expected to make a decision in the coming days.