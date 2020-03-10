Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, bringing the total to 24 cases, BBC News reported. All three new cases are women who had close contact with other people already diagnosed with coronavirus. One of the women is a health care worker.

Varadkar said the Republic of Ireland would try to stay in the "containment phase" for as long as possible.

A new package of reforms for sick pay, illness benefit and supplementary benefits have been approved by government officials to ensure employees and the self-employed can self-isolate and stay home from work if needed.

As of Monday, coronavirus is blamed for at least 24 deaths in the U.S. — a fraction of the more than 3,800 deaths worldwide, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.