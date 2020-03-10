Attorney Francis Malofiy, who represented the estate of Spirit's lead singer and songwriter Randy Wolfe, wanted Wolfe to receive a songwriting credit and be awarded damages between $3.4 million and $13.5 million.

"The reality is that we proved access, but they could never hear what they had access to," Malofiy said in 2016. "It's bizarre."

Page, Plant and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones all testified at the original trial, although Jones was not involved in the lawsuit. The jury was not allowed to hear recordings of either "Stairway to Heaven" or "Taurus" as the lawsuit was over a copyright claim and only the sheet music is filed with with the U.S. Copyright Office. Instead, musicians played the intro to "Stairway to Heaven" on a guitar and "Taurus" on a piano.

A three-judge panel threw out the 2016 decision on the grounds the trial judge gave the jury faulty instructions, according to CBS Los Angeles. This led to Monday's full-panel hearing.