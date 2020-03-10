Tulsa Police: Man Arrested After Robbery, Chase
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after he's accused of robbing a convenience store near 31st and Harvard, leading officers on a chase, and then trying to break into someone's house.
Police said the robbery happened at the Fiesta Mart near 31st Street and Harvard.
It's not clear what all he got away with, but it didn't take long for police to catch up to the suspect.
They said he was driving unusually, so officers chased after the suspect until he pulled into someone's driveway, jumped out, and took off running.
He was found about a block away when police said a homeowner heard him breaking into their crawlspace and called 911.
Officers used a police dog to take him into custody, but he was not seriously hurt.
Police said there was also a passenger in the car who was arrested for warrants.