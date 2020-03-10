Gas Prices Drop Across Tulsa After Oil Price Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - Gas prices are dropping across the city after the oil price crash earlier this week.
As you head out the door, some drivers are paying around $1.80 for gas.
But as good as that seems, these falling prices are having a big impact on our state as a whole.
Prices per barrel dropped more than 20 percent Monday following an ongoing oil output war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Now, lawmakers are working to determine how much of an impact this crash will have on the state's budget.
Oklahoma's budget is based on oil taxed at around $54 a barrel.
State lawmakers said the price war won't have an impact on the current fiscal year, but could impact next year's budget.
The average price has been closer to $1.85. However, some places in Tulsa are charging as high as $2.50.