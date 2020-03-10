News
OU Board Of Regents To Potentially Discuss Virtual Classes, On Campus Protest At Meeting Tuesday
Tuesday, March 10th 2020, 5:09 AM CDT
The University of Oklahoma
NORMAN, Oklahoma - We could get more information about a potential plan at the University of Oklahoma to use virtual classrooms following spring break because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Any decision will have to be approved by the Board of Regents.
The University also said that February's protect on campus would be discussed at this regents meeting.
The OU Board of Regents meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. in Norman.
This is a developing story.