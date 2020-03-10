We know a stout looking storm system will be nearing the state during this period with increasing precipitation chances Friday and Saturday. But the start and exit time of this system is highly varied for now in the data. And some differences remain regarding some important synoptic features. Here's my plan for this forecast update. We'll keep a decent chance of showers Friday, but mostly to our west for most of the day. By Friday evening, rain will be nearing the region as surface low tracks along or south of the Red River. This should keep the front to our south for the Friday period and keep northeastern OK on the cool side of the system. As the precipitation continues moving northeast by early Saturday morning, colder air will also filter southward into the state with north winds. This will bring temps down into the 40s for Saturday morning with a chance of some rain and snow mix across southcentral or southeastern Kansas with a chilly rain located across most of NE OK for the morning to midday hours. As this system exits by Saturday afternoon, north winds will remain into Sunday with partly sunny and cool conditions with afternoon highs possibly staying in the upper 40s, but I’ll keep these numbers into the lower 50s at this point for Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning starts in the lower 40s with highs anywhere from the lower to mid-50s and probably dry for most of the day. Later Sunday evening, a disturbance may be nearing with a few storms into Monday. Next week also features another active pattern.