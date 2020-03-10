Salina Public Schools Board Of Education Holding Special Meeting About Lawsuit
The Salina Public Schools Board of Education will be holding a special meeting Tuesday to talk about a lawsuit involving 10 girls who said they were molested by a teacher.
Attorneys for the students claim that the district had reason to believe this teacher was sexually abusing them but didn't report it.
A probable cause affidavit shows a student came forward nearly a year ago and said her teacher, John Horner III, touched her inappropriately and said things that made her feel uncomfortable.
Shortly after, several parents told police that this happened to their child as well.
Investigators spoke with ten girls who said they were 14-years-old or younger when Horner did this to them, and the affidavit claims all of these interactions happened on school property.
The school board has called a special meeting for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to address their concerns; we'll keep you updated on what happens.